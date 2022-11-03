ELECTIONS: Maryland voter guide | Virginia voter guide | DC Voter guide | Moore vs. Cox | Trone vs. Parrott
Grains lower, Livestock mixed

The Associated Press

November 3, 2022, 3:34 PM

Wheat for Dec. declined 5.50 cents at $8.4050 a bushel; Dec. corn fell 8.25 cents at $6.7925 a bushel, Dec. oats was off 6.50 cents at $3.9450 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans was down 13.25 cents at $14.2675 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Dec. live cattle was up .55 cent at $1.5195 a pound; Nov. feeder cattle fell .92 cent at $1.78 a pound; while Dec. lean hogs gained .07 cent at $.8337 a pound.

