Intel, Gilead Sciences rise; Amazon, DaVita fall

The Associated Press

October 28, 2022, 4:13 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

Exxon Mobil Corp., up $3.15 to $110.70.

The oil and natural gas company beat Wall Street’s third-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Amazon.com Inc., down $7.55 to $103.41.

The internet retail giant gave investors a weak revenue forecast over concerns that inflation is crimping consumer spending.

Apple Inc., up $10.94 to $155.74.

The iPhone maker reported strong fiscal fourth-quarter financial results.

Intel Corp., up $2.80 to $29.07.

The world’s largest chipmaker beat analysts’ third-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Gilead Sciences Inc., up $9.07 to $79.27.

The biopharmaceutical company gave investors an encouraging profit forecast.

Pinterest Inc., up $3.01 to $24.90.

The digital pinboard and shopping tool company reported strong third-quarter financial results.

T-Mobile US Inc., up $10.37 to $151.

The wireless carrier raised its forecast for new subscribers in 2022.

DaVita Inc., down $26.21 to $70.54.

The kidney dialysis provider reported disappointing third-quarter financial results.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

