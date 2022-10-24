RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russia-Ukraine War | Hospital staff with dark memories | Russian official warns of ‘dirty bomb’ | Weapons shortages could mean hard calls for Ukraine's allies
Grains lower, Livestock mixed

The Associated Press

October 24, 2022, 3:42 PM

Wheat for Dec. fell .12 cent at $8.3875 a bushel; Dec. corn was down 2.75 cents at $6.8150 a bushel, Dec. oats lost 14 cents at $3.6225 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans declined 22.50 cents at $13.72 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Oct. live cattle was up 1.13 cents at $1.5160 a pound; Oct. feeder cattle gained .40 cent at $1.7567 a pound; while Dec. lean hogs lost 1.20 cents at $.8792 a pound.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

