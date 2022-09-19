Remembering the Queen: Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral | Live updates | Bidens pay respects to Queen | Queen prepared transition to Charles | Photos from London
Home » Latest News » Viewpoint: Higher education must…

Viewpoint: Higher education must cultivate more diverse skills, ‘problem-seekers’

Washington Business Journal

September 19, 2022, 1:27 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

It is a cliche that our job as professional educators is to prepare the future leaders of tomorrow. Yet, an estimated 85% of the jobs that today’s learners will be doing in 2030 have not been invented.

With a new school year underway, how do we train students for jobs we are not even aware of yet? 

This pressing question comes at a particularly exciting moment for the DMV’s workforce prospects. The region is fast becoming a true hotbed for the jobs of tomorrow. The D.C. metro region was recently ranked No. 2 in life sciences research talent. Plus, companies such as Raytheon Technologies and Boeing are moving their corporate headquarters to the area, and Amazon’s HQ2 campus will need thousands of workers.

With this momentum, it is vital that our region’s higher education institutions remain incubators of local talent. But future workers will need more than talent. They will need a truly diverse skill set that enables them not merely to solve problems but to seek them out.

Each…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

Related News

Recommended

Tags:

business

Lawmakers, veterans support organizations pitch new VA administration for education, employment

IRS hiring, IT upgrades set high bar for taxpayer assistance next filing season

Intel community, awash in data, seeks in-demand talent to make sense of it

DARPA launches new program to let small innovators behind the classified curtain

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up