Viewpoint: Higher education must cultivate more diverse skills, ‘problem-seekers’

It is a cliche that our job as professional educators is to prepare the future leaders of tomorrow. Yet, an estimated 85% of the jobs that today’s learners will be doing in 2030 have not been invented.

With a new school year underway, how do we train students for jobs we are not even aware of yet?

This pressing question comes at a particularly exciting moment for the DMV’s workforce prospects. The region is fast becoming a true hotbed for the jobs of tomorrow. The D.C. metro region was recently ranked No. 2 in life sciences research talent. Plus, companies such as Raytheon Technologies and Boeing are moving their corporate headquarters to the area, and Amazon’s HQ2 campus will need thousands of workers.

With this momentum, it is vital that our region’s higher education institutions remain incubators of local talent. But future workers will need more than talent. They will need a truly diverse skill set that enables them not merely to solve problems but to seek them out.

