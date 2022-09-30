UPS AND DOWNS

NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the NYSE MKT-listed stocks that have gone up the most and down the…
|NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the
|NYSE MKT-listed stocks that have
|gone up the most and down the most based on
|percent of change for 2021.
|No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
|Net and percentage change are the difference be-
|tween last year’s closing price and this year’s closing.
|Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
|lated from closing prices on the first trading day.
UPS
|Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
|1ObsidEngy
|10.30
|6.47
|7.17
|+3.05
|+
|74.0
|2MexcoEngy
|43.00
|9.00
|16.22
|+6.84
|+
|72.9
|3CheniereEngy
|178.62
|100.13
|165.91
|+64.49
|+
|63.6
|4GranTierrag
|10
|2.15
|.76
|1.21
|+.45
|+
|59.0
|5ArenaGpHln
|15.40
|7.50
|13.10
|+4.60
|+
|54.1
|6EvolutionPet
|12
|8.55
|4.81
|6.96
|+1.91
|+
|37.8
|7Globalstar
|2.98
|.90
|1.59
|+.43
|+
|37.1
|8XtantMed
|.92
|.43
|.72
|+.16
|+
|28.6
|9CheniereEnLP
|30
|61.91
|40.20
|53.36
|+11.12
|+
|26.3
|10ProtalixBio
|2.00
|.70
|1.04
|+.21
|+
|25.1
|11Envela
|13
|8.42
|3.51
|5.06
|+.99
|+
|24.3
|12NexGenEng
|5.66
|3.67
|5.37
|+1.00
|+
|22.9
|13BattalionOil
|23.33
|7.42
|11.90
|+2.10
|+
|21.4
|14ImperOilg
|16
|57.89
|36.19
|43.27
|+7.17
|+
|19.9
|15CoreMolding
|24
|13.60
|7.96
|9.93
|+1.42
|+
|16.7
|16NERealty
|3
|85.00
|66.13
|77.00
|+9.20
|+
|13.6
|17UnivSecInst
|5.25
|2.27
|3.86
|+.46
|+
|13.5
|18GeeGroupInc
|.78
|.47
|.63
|+.06
|+
|10.7
|19AmShared
|37
|2.86
|2.08
|2.59
|+.22
|+
|9.3
|20GrupoSimec
|36.27
|22.97
|29.45
|+2.45
|+
|9.1
|21BirksGroup
|5.99
|4.29
|5.24
|+.39
|+
|8.0
|22FTEngyInco
|17.00
|13.62
|14.85
|+1.03
|+
|7.5
|23AdamsRsc
|8
|39.89
|27.40
|29.80
|+1.99
|+
|7.2
|24GoldResource
|12
|2.63
|1.50
|1.65
|+.09
|+
|5.8
|25AMCONDis
|8
|249.44
|141.44
|210.00
|+10.49
|+
|5.3
|26IncOpporRI
|18
|16.99
|10.05
|12.50
|+.55
|+
|4.6
|27UraniumEng
|6.60
|2.34
|3.50
|+.15
|+
|4.5
|28IvanhoeEln
|11.53
|7.01
|8.25
|+.24
|+
|3.0
|29RingEnergy
|10
|5.09
|2.16
|2.32
|+.04
|+
|1.8
|30BluerckResid
|27.03
|25.07
|26.75
|+.36
|+
|1.4
|31FTSIntl
|26.68
|25.00
|26.51
|+.26
|+
|1.0
|32AustinGoldn
|29.00
|.77
|.98
|33FOXOTchn
|5.09
|1.23
|1.28
|34GeniusGrpn
|34.98
|2.08
|2.21
|35ITTechPckrs
|3
|5.12
|.71
|.78
|36IdahoStrRsn
|12.48
|4.75
|4.75
|37KnowLabsn
|2.19
|1.76
|1.83
|38MAIABiotcn
|8.49
|3.10
|3.30
|39LGLGroup
|71
|15.15
|9.51
|11.32
|—
|.08
|—
|.7
|40iShLiqdtybt
|50.42
|49.93
|50.01
|—
|.38
|—
|.8
|41BluerckRespfD
|26.03
|24.85
|24.96
|—
|.28
|—
|1.1
|42SolitarioExp
|.98
|.42
|.49
|—
|.01
|—
|1.2
|43BluerkRespfC
|25.63
|24.91
|24.96
|—
|.39
|—
|1.5
|44GabelGlUtilpf
|55.80
|46.00
|47.50
|—
|.80
|—
|1.7
|45RileyExplor
|59
|36.00
|15.91
|18.98
|—
|.34
|—
|1.8
|46ChiRivet
|29
|31.00
|25.11
|25.77
|—
|.51
|—
|1.9
|47CKXLands
|46
|16.50
|10.21
|10.93
|—
|.27
|—
|2.4
|48EspeyMfg
|18
|15.79
|12.39
|13.79
|—
|.42
|—
|3.0
|49HMG Court
|24.00
|22.11
|22.80
|—
|.71
|—
|3.0
|50DelaColMuni
|14.37
|13.55
|13.75
|—
|.51
|—
|3.5
|DOWNS
|Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
|1vjAerocentry
|1
|63.80
|.91
|1.69
|—58.01
|—
|97.2
|2AmpioPharm
|.65
|.06
|.06
|—
|.51
|—
|89.3
|3LairdSuper
|14.79
|1.74
|1.82
|—11.22
|—
|86.0
|4BitNileHld
|1
|1.43
|.18
|.18
|—
|1.01
|—
|84.6
|5PowerREIT
|8
|81.99
|10.50
|10.67
|—58.22
|—
|84.5
|6WincIncn
|8.66
|.65
|.89
|—
|4.36
|—
|83.0
|7BiomXun
|4.60
|.38
|.64
|—
|2.86
|—
|81.7
|8cbdMDInc
|1.30
|.20
|.23
|—
|.86
|—
|79.2
|9BiomX
|2.14
|.30
|.34
|—
|1.26
|—
|78.8
|10Polished.com
|2.61
|.50
|.52
|—
|1.88
|—
|78.3
|11MyomoInc
|8.79
|1.58
|1.62
|—
|5.23
|—
|76.3
|12NavideaBio
|1.27
|.23
|.25
|—
|.75
|—
|74.7
|13TakungArt
|4.88
|.86
|1.04
|—
|3.01
|—
|74.3
|14UniqueFabr
|1
|2.27
|.51
|.52
|—
|1.44
|—
|73.3
|15ChinaPhrmH
|.53
|.13
|.13
|—
|.35
|—
|73.1
|16ImpacMtg
|1.35
|.29
|.30
|—
|.81
|—
|72.9
|17ZedgeIncn
|5
|9.39
|2.22
|2.36
|—
|6.14
|—
|72.2
|18RetractblTch
|1
|7.37
|1.92
|1.98
|—
|4.95
|—
|71.4
|19Stereotaxis
|7.22
|1.72
|1.80
|—
|4.40
|—
|71.0
|20NovaBayPh
|.43
|.10
|.11
|—
|.27
|—
|70.8
|21iBio
|.66
|.17
|.17
|—
|.38
|—
|69.0
|22TimberPhrm
|.41
|.09
|.12
|—
|.26
|—
|68.4
|23ComstockM
|2.12
|.40
|.42
|—
|.87
|—
|67.4
|24Renovacor
|8.66
|1.34
|2.52
|—
|5.18
|—
|67.3
|25Trio-Tech
|19
|13.49
|4.05
|4.64
|—
|8.79
|—
|65.5
|26FrshVineWn
|9.75
|1.44
|1.77
|—
|3.33
|—
|65.3
|27SierraMetl
|4
|1.84
|.42
|.50
|—
|.87
|—
|63.6
|28TrilogyMetl
|1.70
|.55
|.61
|—
|1.04
|—
|63.2
|29MarygoldCos
|5.15
|.97
|1.25
|—
|2.14
|—
|63.1
|30MilestoneSci
|2.20
|.63
|.79
|—
|1.27
|—
|61.7
|31AsensusSrg
|1.22
|.35
|.45
|—
|.66
|—
|59.5
|32InfuSystem
|17.54
|6.52
|6.99
|—10.04
|—
|59.0
|33FlexibleSolu
|7
|4.50
|1.51
|1.65
|—
|2.24
|—
|57.6
|34VolitionRX
|3.30
|1.31
|1.36
|—
|1.78
|—
|56.7
|35Cel-Sci
|7.73
|2.49
|3.09
|—
|4.01
|—
|56.5
|36ParaGoldNv
|1.10
|.28
|.31
|—
|.39
|—
|55.9
|37IndiaGlCap
|1.16
|.42
|.43
|—
|.55
|—
|55.9
|38FrankStProp
|4
|6.28
|2.61
|2.63
|—
|3.32
|—
|55.8
|39eMagin
|1.92
|.55
|.59
|—
|.70
|—
|54.2
|40LineageCell
|2.58
|1.10
|1.13
|—
|1.32
|—
|53.9
|41PalatinTchrs
|13.68
|4.00
|5.92
|—
|6.87
|—
|53.7
|42NanoViricid
|3.93
|1.04
|1.73
|—
|1.99
|—
|53.5
|43DeltaApparel
|4
|33.74
|13.78
|13.99
|—15.75
|—
|53.0
|44NewConceptEn
|6.25
|1.04
|1.12
|—
|1.26
|—
|52.9
|45Sifco
|7.95
|2.82
|3.07
|—
|3.43
|—
|52.8
|46TrinityPlace
|2.13
|.73
|.88
|—
|.96
|—
|52.1
|47AgeXThera
|1.33
|.54
|.56
|—
|.53
|—
|48.4
|48BlonderTLab
|.93
|.28
|.31
|—
|.29
|—
|48.3
|49CloughGlobOp
|11.05
|5.43
|5.56
|—
|5.08
|—
|47.7
|50CloughGlbEq
|13.49
|6.70
|6.87
|—
|6.27
|—
|47.7
|—————————
Copyright
© 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.