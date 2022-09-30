IAN NEWS: PHOTOS | Hurricane Ian heads for Carolinas | DC-area events canceled | Climate change impacts | What is storm surge?
UPS AND DOWNS

The Associated Press

September 30, 2022, 7:00 PM

NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the
NYSE MKT-listed stocks that have
gone up the most and down the most based on
percent of change for 2021.
No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
Net and percentage change are the difference be-
tween last year’s closing price and this year’s closing.
Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
lated from closing prices on the first trading day.

UPS

Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
1ObsidEngy 10.30 6.47 7.17 +3.05 + 74.0
2MexcoEngy 43.00 9.00 16.22 +6.84 + 72.9
3CheniereEngy 178.62 100.13 165.91 +64.49 + 63.6
4GranTierrag 10 2.15 .76 1.21 +.45 + 59.0
5ArenaGpHln 15.40 7.50 13.10 +4.60 + 54.1
6EvolutionPet 12 8.55 4.81 6.96 +1.91 + 37.8
7Globalstar 2.98 .90 1.59 +.43 + 37.1
8XtantMed .92 .43 .72 +.16 + 28.6
9CheniereEnLP 30 61.91 40.20 53.36 +11.12 + 26.3
10ProtalixBio 2.00 .70 1.04 +.21 + 25.1
11Envela 13 8.42 3.51 5.06 +.99 + 24.3
12NexGenEng 5.66 3.67 5.37 +1.00 + 22.9
13BattalionOil 23.33 7.42 11.90 +2.10 + 21.4
14ImperOilg 16 57.89 36.19 43.27 +7.17 + 19.9
15CoreMolding 24 13.60 7.96 9.93 +1.42 + 16.7
16NERealty 3 85.00 66.13 77.00 +9.20 + 13.6
17UnivSecInst 5.25 2.27 3.86 +.46 + 13.5
18GeeGroupInc .78 .47 .63 +.06 + 10.7
19AmShared 37 2.86 2.08 2.59 +.22 + 9.3
20GrupoSimec 36.27 22.97 29.45 +2.45 + 9.1
21BirksGroup 5.99 4.29 5.24 +.39 + 8.0
22FTEngyInco 17.00 13.62 14.85 +1.03 + 7.5
23AdamsRsc 8 39.89 27.40 29.80 +1.99 + 7.2
24GoldResource 12 2.63 1.50 1.65 +.09 + 5.8
25AMCONDis 8 249.44 141.44 210.00 +10.49 + 5.3
26IncOpporRI 18 16.99 10.05 12.50 +.55 + 4.6
27UraniumEng 6.60 2.34 3.50 +.15 + 4.5
28IvanhoeEln 11.53 7.01 8.25 +.24 + 3.0
29RingEnergy 10 5.09 2.16 2.32 +.04 + 1.8
30BluerckResid 27.03 25.07 26.75 +.36 + 1.4
31FTSIntl 26.68 25.00 26.51 +.26 + 1.0
32AustinGoldn 29.00 .77 .98
33FOXOTchn 5.09 1.23 1.28
34GeniusGrpn 34.98 2.08 2.21
35ITTechPckrs 3 5.12 .71 .78
36IdahoStrRsn 12.48 4.75 4.75
37KnowLabsn 2.19 1.76 1.83
38MAIABiotcn 8.49 3.10 3.30
39LGLGroup 71 15.15 9.51 11.32 .08 .7
40iShLiqdtybt 50.42 49.93 50.01 .38 .8
41BluerckRespfD 26.03 24.85 24.96 .28 1.1
42SolitarioExp .98 .42 .49 .01 1.2
43BluerkRespfC 25.63 24.91 24.96 .39 1.5
44GabelGlUtilpf 55.80 46.00 47.50 .80 1.7
45RileyExplor 59 36.00 15.91 18.98 .34 1.8
46ChiRivet 29 31.00 25.11 25.77 .51 1.9
47CKXLands 46 16.50 10.21 10.93 .27 2.4
48EspeyMfg 18 15.79 12.39 13.79 .42 3.0
49HMG Court 24.00 22.11 22.80 .71 3.0
50DelaColMuni 14.37 13.55 13.75 .51 3.5
DOWNS
Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
1vjAerocentry 1 63.80 .91 1.69 —58.01 97.2
2AmpioPharm .65 .06 .06 .51 89.3
3LairdSuper 14.79 1.74 1.82 —11.22 86.0
4BitNileHld 1 1.43 .18 .18 1.01 84.6
5PowerREIT 8 81.99 10.50 10.67 —58.22 84.5
6WincIncn 8.66 .65 .89 4.36 83.0
7BiomXun 4.60 .38 .64 2.86 81.7
8cbdMDInc 1.30 .20 .23 .86 79.2
9BiomX 2.14 .30 .34 1.26 78.8
10Polished.com 2.61 .50 .52 1.88 78.3
11MyomoInc 8.79 1.58 1.62 5.23 76.3
12NavideaBio 1.27 .23 .25 .75 74.7
13TakungArt 4.88 .86 1.04 3.01 74.3
14UniqueFabr 1 2.27 .51 .52 1.44 73.3
15ChinaPhrmH .53 .13 .13 .35 73.1
16ImpacMtg 1.35 .29 .30 .81 72.9
17ZedgeIncn 5 9.39 2.22 2.36 6.14 72.2
18RetractblTch 1 7.37 1.92 1.98 4.95 71.4
19Stereotaxis 7.22 1.72 1.80 4.40 71.0
20NovaBayPh .43 .10 .11 .27 70.8
21iBio .66 .17 .17 .38 69.0
22TimberPhrm .41 .09 .12 .26 68.4
23ComstockM 2.12 .40 .42 .87 67.4
24Renovacor 8.66 1.34 2.52 5.18 67.3
25Trio-Tech 19 13.49 4.05 4.64 8.79 65.5
26FrshVineWn 9.75 1.44 1.77 3.33 65.3
27SierraMetl 4 1.84 .42 .50 .87 63.6
28TrilogyMetl 1.70 .55 .61 1.04 63.2
29MarygoldCos 5.15 .97 1.25 2.14 63.1
30MilestoneSci 2.20 .63 .79 1.27 61.7
31AsensusSrg 1.22 .35 .45 .66 59.5
32InfuSystem 17.54 6.52 6.99 —10.04 59.0
33FlexibleSolu 7 4.50 1.51 1.65 2.24 57.6
34VolitionRX 3.30 1.31 1.36 1.78 56.7
35Cel-Sci 7.73 2.49 3.09 4.01 56.5
36ParaGoldNv 1.10 .28 .31 .39 55.9
37IndiaGlCap 1.16 .42 .43 .55 55.9
38FrankStProp 4 6.28 2.61 2.63 3.32 55.8
39eMagin 1.92 .55 .59 .70 54.2
40LineageCell 2.58 1.10 1.13 1.32 53.9
41PalatinTchrs 13.68 4.00 5.92 6.87 53.7
42NanoViricid 3.93 1.04 1.73 1.99 53.5
43DeltaApparel 4 33.74 13.78 13.99 —15.75 53.0
44NewConceptEn 6.25 1.04 1.12 1.26 52.9
45Sifco 7.95 2.82 3.07 3.43 52.8
46TrinityPlace 2.13 .73 .88 .96 52.1
47AgeXThera 1.33 .54 .56 .53 48.4
48BlonderTLab .93 .28 .31 .29 48.3
49CloughGlobOp 11.05 5.43 5.56 5.08 47.7
50CloughGlbEq 13.49 6.70 6.87 6.27 47.7
