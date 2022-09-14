Richmond’s Dietitians on Demand adds telehealth service

Dietitians on Demand started as a way for co-founder Alicia Davis to earn some extra money and gain flexibility. The…

Dietitians on Demand started as a way for co-founder Alicia Davis to earn some extra money and gain flexibility. The Richmond company has turned into a thriving business with more than 200 employees and it recently launched a telehealth service.

Alicia and her husband, Ryan Davis, started Dietitians on Demand in 2005. Alicia is a registered dietician and saw a need for contract dietitians. Nursing homes and hospitals often only have a couple of dietitians on staff and had a difficult time when Alicia took time off. Alicia and Ryan were planning to start a family, so Alicia reached out to several organizations about filling in for people, much like how a staffing service operates. They would call her up when they had a position to fill temporarily.

Soon, Alicia “had more work than she could handle,” according to Ryan.

For two years, Alicia worked with several medical organizations within Richmond, and then Ryan and Alicia saw an opportunity to grow Dietitians on Demand. Ryan quit…