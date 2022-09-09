Queen Elizabeth II: Latest updates | King Charles III vows 'lifelong service' | Queen gave Alexandria bakery calling card | Biden last president to meet queen | Photos
Home » Latest News » Grains, Livestock higher

Grains, Livestock higher

The Associated Press

September 9, 2022, 4:00 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Wheat for Sep. gained 42.75 cents at $8.5325 a bushel; Sep. corn was up 24 cents at $6.9850 a bushel, Sep. oats rose 17 cents at $4.0775 a bushel; while Sep. soybeans rose 18.75 cents at $14.8925 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Oct. live cattle gained 1.30 cents at $1.4567 a pound; Sep. feeder cattle was up .68 cent at $1.83 a pound; while Oct. lean hogs advanced 1.05 cents at $.9317 a pound.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

DHS looks to hire hundreds of ‘technologists’ to improve customer experience

Pentagon planning new guidance to help contractors squeezed by inflation

CISA goes on tour to get feedback on cyber incident reporting rules

USPS ‘actively defunding’ its police force amid spike in postal crime, associations warn lawmakers

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up