Wheat for Sep. gained 42.75 cents at $8.5325 a bushel; Sep. corn was up 24 cents at $6.9850 a bushel, Sep. oats rose 17 cents at $4.0775 a bushel; while Sep. soybeans rose 18.75 cents at $14.8925 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Oct. live cattle gained 1.30 cents at $1.4567 a pound; Sep. feeder cattle was up .68 cent at $1.83 a pound; while Oct. lean hogs advanced 1.05 cents at $.9317 a pound.

