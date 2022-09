Lawyer’s mission: Translate Tenn.’s bewildering abortion ban DeSantis puts his imprint on school board races in Florida Biden visiting 2…

Lawyer’s mission: Translate Tenn.’s bewildering abortion ban

DeSantis puts his imprint on school board races in Florida

Biden visiting 2 swing states as midterm crunch time begins

What to watch in Massachusetts’ primary election

America’s secrets: Trump’s unprecedented disregard of norms

US election conspiracies find fertile ground in conferences

US ambassador to Russia leaves post as Ukraine war drags on

New congressional maps dilute Black power, critics say

How Archives went from ‘National Treasure’ to political prey

Trump moves to general election mode with Pennsylvania rally

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.