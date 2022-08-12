WAR IN UKRAINE: UN demands end to military activity at Ukraine nuke plant | Ukrainian dairy farm struggles to survive | West gives Ukraine weapons, bans Russian coal | McDonald's to reopen in Ukraine
Inno on Fire: Meet the founders and funders fueling Greater Washington’s startup economy

Washington Business Journal

August 12, 2022, 6:44 AM

Innovation does not happen in a vacuum.

It takes a new concept, collaboration, capital, clientele — and a considerable amount of creativity. Add those together, and you have the kindling for a hot new player in the Greater Washington entrepreneurial scene. This is where our Inno on Fire Awards come in.

Every year, we recognize entrepreneurs, venture capitalists and companies, from startups to seasoned corporations, that are fueling the region’s economy in some way. They span local industries. They’re heavily venture-backed or have ventured into new geographies and growth areas. They hope to make it to permanence — whether they will succeed or not, well, we can’t predict. But they’re worthy of this year’s designation of Inno on Fire.

We will be highlighting, and celebrating, these companies at the end of this month, but wanted to introduce them to you today. Stay tuned for our Aug. 26 print issue to learn more about these entities, and what makes them so hot nowadays, and to see…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

