AP Top Political News at 12:19 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

August 15, 2022, 12:00 AM

AP-NORC poll: Many in US doubt their own impact on climate

What to watch: Cheney in trouble while Palin eyes comeback

Cheney and Murkowski: Trump critics facing divergent futures

‘China threat’ emerges in elections from UK to Australia

Police: Man killed himself after ramming US Capitol barrier

Some Capitol rioters try to profit from their Jan. 6 crimes

Top lawyers hired by those linked to Georgia election probe

Sinema took Wall Street money while killing tax on investors

Monkeypox? Climate? Deciding what’s a national emergency

Expanded IRS free-file system one step closer in Dems’ bill

