AP-NORC poll: Many in US doubt their own impact on climate
What to watch: Cheney in trouble while Palin eyes comeback
Cheney and Murkowski: Trump critics facing divergent futures
‘China threat’ emerges in elections from UK to Australia
Police: Man killed himself after ramming US Capitol barrier
Some Capitol rioters try to profit from their Jan. 6 crimes
Top lawyers hired by those linked to Georgia election probe
Sinema took Wall Street money while killing tax on investors
Monkeypox? Climate? Deciding what’s a national emergency
Expanded IRS free-file system one step closer in Dems’ bill
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.