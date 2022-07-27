Grains mixed, Livestock mixed

WAR IN UKRAINE: Ukraine’s grain is ready to go. Ships aren't | US rocket system helps Ukraine | Zelenskyy receives Churchill award | EU reaches deal to ration gas
The Associated Press

July 27, 2022, 4:00 PM

Wheat for Sep. lost 13.50 cents at $7.9025 a bushel; Sep. corn was up 3.25 cents at $6.0025 a bushel, Sep. oats fell 11 cents $4.4050 a bushel; while Sep. soybeans advanced 46 cents at $15.7875 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Aug. live was off .07 cent at $1.3680 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle rose 1.68 cents at $1.7910 a pound; while Aug. lean hogs was up 1.63 cents at $1.1860 a pound.

