RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Nations discuss coordinating Ukraine war crimes probes | Missiles kills 20+ in Ukraine | UN sees progress in talks to free up Ukraine grain exports
Home » Latest News » Grains mixed, Livestock mixed

Grains mixed, Livestock mixed

The Associated Press

July 14, 2022, 3:38 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

s mk950 mkts

Wheat for Sep. was lost 15.75 cents at $7.95 a bushel; Jul. corn declined 46 cents at $6.94 a bushel, Sep. oats was up 5 cents $6.67 a bushel; while Jul. soybeans gained 21.75 cents at $16.10 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Aug. live cattle fell 1.47 cents at $1.3540 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle lost 1.90 cents at $1.7890 a pound; while Jul. lean hogs was up .42 cent at $1.1492 a pound.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

USPS, postal union defends check-cashing pilot despite lack of customers

Return-to-office plans a major cause for decline in 2021 Best Places to Work results

Best Places to Work results are down overall, but some agencies still shine through

Major VA workforce, health care bill heads to House floor vote once more

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up