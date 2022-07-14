Grains mixed, Livestock mixed

s mk950 mkts Wheat for Sep. was lost 15.75 cents at $7.95 a bushel; Jul. corn declined 46 cents at…

Wheat for Sep. was lost 15.75 cents at $7.95 a bushel; Jul. corn declined 46 cents at $6.94 a bushel, Sep. oats was up 5 cents $6.67 a bushel; while Jul. soybeans gained 21.75 cents at $16.10 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Aug. live cattle fell 1.47 cents at $1.3540 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle lost 1.90 cents at $1.7890 a pound; while Jul. lean hogs was up .42 cent at $1.1492 a pound.

