RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: High cost of Russia gains could limit advance | Displaced Ukrainians fear war-damaged homes | Putin declares victory in Luhansk | ‘Napalm Girl’ escorts refugees to Canada
Home » Latest News » Grains mixed, Livestock mixed

Grains mixed, Livestock mixed

The Associated Press

July 5, 2022, 11:07 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Jul. declined 36.50 cents at $8.1550 a bushel; May corn was up 1 cent at $7.5725 a bushel; Jul. oats was unchanged at $6.77 a bushel; while Jul. fellt 23 cents at 16.12 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle fell 3.47 cents at $1.3360 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle was off 1.40 cents at $1.7315 a pound; May lean hogs rose .82 cents at $1.1092 a pound.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

USPS meets financial health goal, falls short on delivery, CX targets in FY 2021

Air Force strengthens policy to kick out sexual assaulters

Federal Sustainability Plan 'rebuilding' momentum on green government goals

Zero Trust Cyber Exchange: Why Air Force is taking an iterative, DevSecOps approach

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up