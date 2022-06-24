SUPREME COURT NEWS: Md. officials react to gun ruling | If Roe falls, some DAs won't enforce anti-abortion laws | Religious schools must get Maine aid | Gun rights expand, nation divided
Grains mixed, Livestock mixed

The Associated Press

June 24, 2022, 11:08 AM

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Jul. fell 18.25 cents at $9.3825 a bushel; May corn was unchanged at $7.5025 a bushel; Jul. oats was off 1.25 cents at $5.95 a bushel; while Jul. was up 3.50 cents at 16.0875 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was unchanged on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle was off .80 cent at $1.3560 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle fell 1.15 cents at $1.7320 a pound; May lean hogs was unchanged at $1.1025 a pound.

