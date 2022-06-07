Grains mixed, Livestock mixed

Wheat for Jul. lost 21.25 cents at $10.7175 a bushel; Jul. corn rose 14.50 cents at $7.57 a bushel, Jul.…

Wheat for Jul. lost 21.25 cents at $10.7175 a bushel; Jul. corn rose 14.50 cents at $7.57 a bushel, Jul. oats fell 12.25 cents $6.68 a bushel; while Jul. soybeans gained 29 cents at $17.2825 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Jun. live cattle rose .90 cent at $1.3372 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle was up .48 cent at $1.7245 a pound; while Jun. lean hogs was off .80 cent at $1.0842 a pound.

