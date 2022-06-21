Grains lower, Livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were lower Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Jul.…

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were lower Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Jul. declined 59.25 cents at $10.0450 a bushel; May corn lost 26.75 cents at $7.6475 a bushel; Jul. oats was off 4.25 cents at $6.5575 a bushel; while Jul. fell 10.25 cents at 16.9575 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle was off .12 cent at $1.3790 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle fell rose 3.10 cents at $1.7505 a pound; May lean hogs was up 1.23 cents at $1.1220 a pound.

