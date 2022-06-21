Primary Day: PHOTOS: Primary Day | DC primary guide | Meet DC candidates for mayor | Virginia primary guide | Local election news
Home » Latest News » Grains lower, Livestock mixed

Grains lower, Livestock mixed

The Associated Press

June 21, 2022, 11:10 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were lower Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Jul. declined 59.25 cents at $10.0450 a bushel; May corn lost 26.75 cents at $7.6475 a bushel; Jul. oats was off 4.25 cents at $6.5575 a bushel; while Jul. fell 10.25 cents at 16.9575 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle was off .12 cent at $1.3790 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle fell rose 3.10 cents at $1.7505 a pound; May lean hogs was up 1.23 cents at $1.1220 a pound.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

Lead agency for security clearance reform expands 'continuous vetting'

State Dept. 'Data for Diplomacy' winner recognized for COVID-19, air quality projects

NASA executive discusses his approach to leadership

MSPB making ‘good headway’ through case backlog, acting chairwoman Harris says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up