Balanced Fund 14898.49 – 1.75 – 2.51 – 12.88
Corporate A-Rated Debt 2126.14 + .01 – .81 – 13.41
Emerging Markets 340.96 – 2.98 – 6.25 – 21.30
Equity Income Fund 16582.47 – 2.15 – 1.51 – 7.03
GNMA 719.56 + .43 + .14 – 7.50
General Municipal Debt 1372.52 – .28 – 1.07 – 10.75
Gold Fund 357.31 – 5.43 – 6.07 – 3.36
High Current Yield 2369.51 – 1.11 – 1.72 – 9.09
High Yield Municipal 658.01 – .30 – 1.24 – 11.72
International Fund 2045.89 – 3.03 – 5.13 – 18.90
Science and Technology Fund 3964.71 – 5.77 – 9.70 – 30.71
Short Investment Grade 376.95 + .10 + .08 – 3.29
Short Municipal 187.57 – .07 – .20 – 2.89
US Government 661.19 + .42 – .26 – 8.94
