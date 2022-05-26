Grains mixed, Livestock mixed

Wheat for Jul. was off 5 cents at $11.4325 a bushel; Jul. corn fell 7.25 cents at $7.65 a bushel,…

Wheat for Jul. was off 5 cents at $11.4325 a bushel; Jul. corn fell 7.25 cents at $7.65 a bushel, Jul. oats was up 4.50 cents $6.8525 a bushel; while Jul. soybeans advanced 45.50 cents at $17.2650 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Jun. live cattle was up .10 cent at $1.3240 a pound; May feeder cattle was unchanged at $1.5460 a pound; while Jun. lean hogs rose 2.05 cents at $1.1110 a pound.

