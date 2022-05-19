RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Red Cross registers hundreds of Ukrainian POWs | Intel shows Russians fear abuse will backfire | Bodycam shows firsthand horror | Hope for Ukraine grain deal
Home » Latest News » Grains mixed, Livestock mixed

Grains mixed, Livestock mixed

The Associated Press

May 19, 2022, 4:09 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Wheat for Jul. declined 30.25 cents at $12.0050 a bushel; Jul. corn was up 1.75 cents at $7.8325 a bushel, Jul. oats fell 14 cents $6.2775 a bushel; while Jul. soybeans advanced 27.75 cents at $16.9050 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Jun. live cattle was unchanged cent at $1.3150 a pound; May feeder cattle fell 1.73 cents at $1.5412 a pound; while Jun. lean hogs was off .80 cent at $1.0530 a pound.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

USDA wants employees and vendors who can take them into the future of CX

Hundreds of IRS employees wrongfully accessed taxpayer information over last 10 years

CISA issues rare emergency directive as ‘critical’ cyber vulnerabilities emerge

Sailors facing long wait times for mental health assistance

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up