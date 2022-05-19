Grains mixed, Livestock mixed

Wheat for Jul. declined 30.25 cents at $12.0050 a bushel; Jul. corn was up 1.75 cents at $7.8325 a bushel,…

Wheat for Jul. declined 30.25 cents at $12.0050 a bushel; Jul. corn was up 1.75 cents at $7.8325 a bushel, Jul. oats fell 14 cents $6.2775 a bushel; while Jul. soybeans advanced 27.75 cents at $16.9050 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Jun. live cattle was unchanged cent at $1.3150 a pound; May feeder cattle fell 1.73 cents at $1.5412 a pound; while Jun. lean hogs was off .80 cent at $1.0530 a pound.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.