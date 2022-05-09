AP Top Political News at 12:12 a.m. EDT

Call Pence or Trump? It’s decision time for Jan. 6 panel Jill Biden pays surprise visit to Ukraine, meets first…

Call Pence or Trump? It’s decision time for Jan. 6 panel

Jill Biden pays surprise visit to Ukraine, meets first lady

Court leak is catnip for those who love a juicy DC whodunit

G-7 leaders mark VE Day stressing unity, support for Ukraine

Pandemic pushes Oregon’s public defender system to the brink

GOP pins hopes on Nevada’s Laxalt to help win Senate control

Supreme Court leak shakes trust in one more American pillar

What GOP-nominated justices said about Roe to Senate panel

Abortion rights may rest on governor’s races in some states

Wisconsin GOP eyeing shift in control of election oversight

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.