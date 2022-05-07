AP Top Political News at 12:14 a.m. EDT The Associated Press

Abortion rights may rest on governor’s races in some states Abortion adds to Biden’s all-but-impossible to-do list Jill Biden brings…

Abortion rights may rest on governor’s races in some states Abortion adds to Biden’s all-but-impossible to-do list Jill Biden brings thanks, ketchup to US troops in Romania Biden plugs manufacturing initiative at Ohio metal company In abortion fight, conservatives push to end all exceptions McConnell, Utah leaders honor ‘larger than life’ Orrin Hatch Oz’s ties to Turkey attacked in Pennsylvania’s Senate race GOP works to get out the vote after calling elections rigged Challenge over Marjorie Taylor Greene’s eligibility fails US seeks to downplay role in sinking of Russian warship Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.