Balanced Fund 15556.41 – 1.60 – 2.06 – 9.03 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2165.45 – .55 – 1.25 – 11.81 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 15556.41 – 1.60 – 2.06 – 9.03

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2165.45 – .55 – 1.25 – 11.81

Emerging Markets 364.72 – 1.17 – 4.09 – 15.81

Equity Income Fund 17302.15 – 2.52 – 1.80 – 2.99

GNMA 720.37 – .18 – 1.23 – 7.40

General Municipal Debt 1393.55 – .19 – 1.36 – 9.38

Gold Fund 405.76 – 3.08 – 8.26 + 9.75

High Current Yield 2443.50 – .58 – .93 – 6.26

High Yield Municipal 670.38 – .13 – 1.47 – 10.06

International Fund 2210.99 – 1.68 – 2.33 – 12.35

Science and Technology Fund 4410.70 – 2.71 – 4.53 – 22.92

Short Investment Grade 377.02 – .08 – .45 – 3.28

Short Municipal 187.96 – .06 – .30 – 2.69

US Government 667.09 – .09 – .57 – 8.13

-0-

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.