Grains mostly higher,Livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly higher on Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat…

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly higher on Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for May was up 5.25 cents at $11.0550 a bushel; May corn rose 15.50 cents at $7.8675 a bushel; May oats fell 13 cents at $7.8750 a bushel; while May soybeans gained 19.75 cents at $16.7725 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle was off .07 cent at $1.4040 a pound; Apr. feeder cattle fell .88 cent at $1.5807 a pound; Apr. lean hogs was up .25 cent at $.9990 a pound.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.