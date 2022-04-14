RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live Updates | Russia accuses Ukraine of border airstrikes | Ukraine says it damaged Russian flagship | Kremlin crackdown silences protests | Portland soccer teams to play charity game for Ukraine | Photos
Grains mostly higher,Livestock mixed

Grains mostly higher,Livestock mixed

The Associated Press

April 14, 2022, 11:00 AM

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly higher on Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for May was up 5.25 cents at $11.0550 a bushel; May corn rose 15.50 cents at $7.8675 a bushel; May oats fell 13 cents at $7.8750 a bushel; while May soybeans gained 19.75 cents at $16.7725 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle was off .07 cent at $1.4040 a pound; Apr. feeder cattle fell .88 cent at $1.5807 a pound; Apr. lean hogs was up .25 cent at $.9990 a pound.

