Grains mostly higher,Livestock lower

The Associated Press

April 11, 2022, 11:00 AM

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly higher on Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for May advanced 39.50 cents at $10.8075 a bushel; May corn was up 4.75 cents at $7.70 a bushel; May oats rose 15 cents at $8.03 a bushel; while May soybeans was off 5.50 cents at $16.6250 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle was off .22 cent at $1.3820 a pound; Apr. feeder cattle lost 2 cents at $1.5477 a pound; Apr. lean hogs fell .45 cent at $.9862 a pound.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

