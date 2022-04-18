RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Ukrainians defy surrender-or-die demand | Diplomat: Mariupol 'doesn't exist anymore' | Pope makes plea for peace
Grains higher, Livestock mixed

The Associated Press

April 18, 2022, 4:12 PM

Wheat for May gained 24 cents at $11.2050 a bushel; May corn rose 23 cents at $8.1325 a bushel, May oats was up 4.25 cents at $7.6125 a bushel; while May soybeans advanced 32.50 cents at $17.1475 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Apr. live cattle was off .20 cent at $1.4047 a pound; Apr. feeder cattle fell 2.43 cents at $1.5577 a pound; while May. lean hogs rose 3.77 cents at $1.1652 a pound.

