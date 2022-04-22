RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Putin claims victory in Mariupol | Yellen weighs costs of war on frozen assets | New US help for Ukraine | Photos
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 12:06 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

April 22, 2022, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Audio: McCarthy said he would urge Trump to resign

Biden announces heavy artillery, other weapons for Ukraine

EXPLAINER: Why Washington is boosting heavy arms for Ukraine

Court upholds Puerto Ricans’ exclusion from benefits program

US, Cuba hold highest-level talks in four years

Biden: Public works plan can boost US that’s ‘fallen behind’

Court rules NY Democrats gerrymandered district boundaries

High court rules for state in case of man shackled at trial

Harris replaces chief of staff in latest VP office shakeup

FAA failure to tell Capitol of parachute stunt led to alert

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

Congress upholds pay freeze for political appointees, vice president through end of 2022

State Dept rainy day fund for passports took hit from COVID-19, may take years to recover

Army implements sweeping parental, pregnancy, postpartum policies

OPM, DOL to use data, early-career pathways to advance hiring equity

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up