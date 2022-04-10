10 Senior Clubs to Join

Finding a community of other seniors can be a great way to connect with others during retirement. If you’re looking…

Finding a community of other seniors can be a great way to connect with others during retirement. If you’re looking for ways to stay active, get access to discounts and learn about or pursue hobbies, there are plenty of senior clubs to join. Many clubs are free, or cost less than $20 per year, and are available throughout the country.

Some of the senior clubs to join include:

— AARP.

— American Birding Association.

— Americorps Seniors.

— Audubon Society.

— Good Sam Club.

— National Council on Aging.

— National Senior Games.

— Red Hat Society.

— SeniorNet.

— SilverSneakers.

AARP

For access to discounts related to travel, restaurants and more, consider joining AARP. Open to adults who are age 50 and older, AARP is the largest national nonprofit organization dedicated to seniors. You can get job-related resources, help reviewing your student loan repayments, receive a subscription to the AARP magazine and tap into wellness assistance like a customized weight plan and Staying Sharp, an online program to boost brain health. The cost to join is $16 per year, with discounts available if you pay for several years up front. If you sign up for automatic renewal, the fee for the first year is reduced to $12.

American Birding Association

Though it isn’t designed exclusively for seniors, if you love watching birds, you may be interested in joining this network during retirement. You’ll get access to the American Birding Association website, its digital magazine archive and be connected to other birders. You can learn about ways to locate species and improve your birding skills, either close to home or on the road. Membership starts at $30 a year. You can also sign up for birding travel experiences, which have a separate cost.

AmeriCorps Seniors

Through its AmeriCorps Seniors program, this government organization provides service opportunities for individuals who are age 55 and older. If you’re looking to use your skills and abilities to help your community, the program will help you find ways to volunteer that could be a good fit. To get started, you can create a profile online and then review the service options.

National Audubon Society

Dedicated to protecting birds and the environments where they dwell, this society sends four issues of Audubon magazine to premium members each year. To become a premium member, you can make a donation of $20 or more. You’ll get invited to local birding and community events and learn about ways to volunteer to help conserve bird habitats.

Good Sam

If you own a recreational vehicle or camper and like to explore, this club provides discounts on select campgrounds and gas stations. Membership starts at $29 a year, with discounts available for multi-year memberships. If you need to rent a vehicle, there are RV listings on the site. You’ll also be able to tap into the community for tips on planning a route, finding recipes to make on the road and RV maintenance and repairs.

National Council on Aging

This organization serves older seniors and their caregivers, along with professionals who help older adults. The NCOA website offers online support to help seniors prevent falls, lead a healthy life and have financial security. Senior center professionals can become a member for free of the National Institute of Senior Centers, which supports the nation’s 11,000 senior centers.

National Senior Games

If you are age 50 or older and love to compete as an athlete, you can register to qualify for the National Senior Games. The sports you can participate in include tennis, golf, pickleball, shuffleboard and even non-ambulatory cornhole, among others. The games are typically held every other year.

Red Hat Society

Originally founded for women who were at least 50 years old, this organization is now open to all ages. You can join starting at $30 a year. You’ll be invited to attend local chapter events and connect online with members around the world. Queens, who are members that serve as local leaders, are invited to oversee groups in their area.

SeniorNet

If you’re curious about technology or want some tips on how to use it, this nonprofit group works to help older adults learn about technology and connect with others. Through its online community, you can ask for help regarding technology from other seniors. You’ll also have the chance to attend online events like trivia and word games.

SilverSneakers

You can take fitness classes designed for older individuals in your home through the app or head to a nearby local gym to work out alongside others. Membership is free for Americans age 65 and older who have qualifying Medicare plans. There are more than 80 types of classes available, ranging from outdoor walking groups to nutrition workshops.

