Crowdfunding platform Round Here launches offering a hands-on approach

Richmond crowdfunding platform Round Here launched in February with two community-minded companies — Team Excel Inc., which offers educational support for secondary schools and students, and equalityMD, an app for LGBTQ+ patients and mental health providers. Both are software startups headquartered in Richmond.

Round Here founder and CEO Christopher Gatewood, along with software developer Michael Lamberson, felt these two companies were “well the on way to meet their missions,” making them ideal for the platform.

Gatewood, an intellectual property lawyer for startups, said he started Round Here because he saw the differences in funding levels across companies, leading some to grow while others were left behind.

“The platform itself can accommodate real estate, food and beverage, personal services or Main Street mom-and-pop businesses — any kind of company that is not on a stock exchange, which is the vast number of companies but want to advertise and solicit investments including…