Babylon taps new markets through international accelerator

Babylon CEO and co-founder Alexander Olesen is singing the praises of an international business accelerator from Virginia, saying his Richmond company’s participation will help the micro-farm business tap into a voracious market abroad.

The company’s micro-farms — indoor hydroponic farming systems powered remotely by cloud technology — cultivate leafy greens and edible crops such as salad blends and culinary herbs that are high value, low volume and hard to source. The underlying technology can be used in an array of hardware applications, Olesen said.

“The need for sustainable farming is much greater overseas than it is in the U.S.,” said Olesen. “There’s a big market here. But if you look at places where resources are scarce and especially the Middle East where it’s an arid climate, stuff like ours is a real need to have. We get a lot of inbound [interest] from abroad and the program.”

The Virginia Leaders in Export Trade program, or VALET program, is a two-year international…