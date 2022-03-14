RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Russia seeks aid from China | Peace talks resume | Pregnant women, her baby, killed in bombing of maternity ward | How to help
AP Top Political News at 10:19 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

March 14, 2022, 12:00 AM

US view of Putin: Angry, frustrated, likely to escalate war

Zelenskyy to deliver virtual address to US Congress

For kids with COVID-19, everyday life can be a struggle

Anti-Trump Republicans lining up for 2024 shadow primary

US official says Russia seeking military aid from China

Obama tests positive for COVID-19, says he’s ‘feeling fine’

How Noem’s struggles at home may enhance White House chances

Crossing Trump: 2 SC Republicans take different approaches

US pays $2M a month to protect Pompeo, aide from Iran threat

W. Virginia Senate blows deadline to pass teaching race bill

Senate passes 2022 federal spending bill, sends to Biden's desk

Congress taps brakes on DoD project to reform IT funding

VA’s digital transformation is the new CIO’s ‘North Star’ goal

A former spy chief thinks it's time to rethink privacy and security

