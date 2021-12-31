CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC reviews CDC guidance | Rental assistance in Montgomery Co. on hold | Inova to open testing site | Charles Co. schools to go remote | Latest DC area COVID data
AP Top Political News at 12:12 a.m. EST

The Associated Press

December 31, 2021, 12:00 AM

Biden talks sanctions, Putin warns of rupture over Ukraine

Nursing home workers are urged to get boosters as cases soar

House committee says Trump privilege claim should be tossed

Defense secretary taking more authority for use of DC Guard

States diverge on police reforms after George Floyd killing

‘Slow-motion insurrection’: How GOP seizes election power

Late Senate leader Harry Reid remembered as `man of action’

Harry Reid remembered as a fighter, skilled Senate dealmaker

Judge refuses to dismiss alleged Proud Boys leaders’ charges

GOP’s Keeney drops out of 7th District race; cites new maps

