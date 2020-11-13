Schools That Accept the Most International Students

Many schools admit most or nearly all international applicants. It’s easier for prospective international students to gain admission to some…

It’s easier for prospective international students to gain admission to some U.S. colleges than others. Among the 117 ranked National Universities that received at least 500 international applicants and reported this data to U.S. News, the average acceptance rate for international students was 43.8% for fall 2020. But at some institutions, the acceptance rate was significantly higher, 99.85% in one case. For prospective international students interested in studying in the U.S. and curious about where they might have a good chance of getting in, here are the 13 ranked National Universities — institutions that are often research-oriented and offer bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees — including ties, with the highest acceptance rates for international undergraduate applicants.

University of Cincinnati

U.S. News rank: 148 (tie)

International applicants for fall 2020: 1,365

International applicants accepted for fall 2020: 1,088

Acceptance rate for international students for fall 2020: 80%

Long Island University (NY)

U.S. News rank: 288 (tie)

International applicants for fall 2020: 827

International applicants accepted for fall 2020: 673

Acceptance rate for international students for fall 2020: 81%

Seton Hall University (NJ)

U.S. News rank: 127 (tie)

International applicants for fall 2020: 742

International applicants accepted for fall 2020: 602

Acceptance rate for international students for fall 2020: 81%

University of Texas at Dallas

U.S. News rank: 136 (tie)

International applicants for fall 2020: 666

International applicants accepted for fall 2020: 542

Acceptance rate for international students for fall 2020: 81%

Indiana University–Bloomington

U.S. News rank: 68 (tie)

International applicants for fall 2020: 3,738

International applicants accepted for fall 2020: 3,083

Acceptance rate for international students for fall 2020: 82%

University of Massachusetts–Boston

U.S. News rank: 227 (tie)

International applicants for fall 2020: 851

International applicants accepted for fall 2020: 695

Acceptance rate for international students for fall 2020: 82%

Iowa State University of Science and Technology

U.S. News rank: 122 (tie)

International applicants for fall 2020: 1,203

International applicants accepted for fall 2020: 999

Acceptance rate for international students for fall 2020: 83%

Pace University (NY)

U.S. News rank: 213 (tie)

International applicants for fall 2020: 1,620

International applicants accepted for fall 2020: 1,354

Acceptance rate for international students for fall 2020: 84%

University of Colorado Boulder

U.S. News rank: 99 (tie)

International applicants for fall 2020: 1,868

International applicants accepted for fall 2020: 1,639

Acceptance rate for international students for fall 2020: 88%

University of Texas at Arlington

U.S. News rank: 288 (tie)

International applicants for fall 2020: 731

International applicants accepted for fall 2020: 663

Acceptance rate for international students for fall 2020: 91%

Kent State University (OH)

U.S. News rank: 213 (tie)

International applicants for fall 2020: 827

International applicants accepted for fall 2020: 792

Acceptance rate for international students for fall 2020: 96%

University of Toledo (OH)

U.S. News rank: 299-391

International applicants for fall 2020: 679

International applicants accepted for fall 2020: 668

Acceptance rate for international students for fall 2020: 98%

Colorado State University

U.S. News rank: 148 (tie)

International applicants for fall 2020: 668

International applicants accepted for fall 2020: 667

Acceptance rate for international students for fall 2020: 100%

Update 11/18/21: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.