Schools That Accept the Most International Students

It’s easier for prospective international students to gain admission to some U.S. colleges than others. Among the 117 ranked National Universities that received at least 500 international applicants and reported this data to U.S. News, the average acceptance rate for international students was 43.8% for fall 2020. But at some institutions, the acceptance rate was significantly higher, 99.85% in one case. For prospective international students interested in studying in the U.S. and curious about where they might have a good chance of getting in, here are the 13 ranked National Universities — institutions that are often research-oriented and offer bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees — including ties, with the highest acceptance rates for international undergraduate applicants.
University of Cincinnati
U.S. News rank: 148 (tie)
International applicants for fall 2020: 1,365
International applicants accepted for fall 2020: 1,088
Acceptance rate for international students for fall 2020: 80%
Long Island University (NY)
U.S. News rank: 288 (tie)
International applicants for fall 2020: 827
International applicants accepted for fall 2020: 673
Acceptance rate for international students for fall 2020: 81%
Seton Hall University (NJ)
U.S. News rank: 127 (tie)
International applicants for fall 2020: 742
International applicants accepted for fall 2020: 602
Acceptance rate for international students for fall 2020: 81%
University of Texas at Dallas
U.S. News rank: 136 (tie)
International applicants for fall 2020: 666
International applicants accepted for fall 2020: 542
Acceptance rate for international students for fall 2020: 81%
Indiana University–Bloomington
U.S. News rank: 68 (tie)
International applicants for fall 2020: 3,738
International applicants accepted for fall 2020: 3,083
Acceptance rate for international students for fall 2020: 82%
University of Massachusetts–Boston
U.S. News rank: 227 (tie)
International applicants for fall 2020: 851
International applicants accepted for fall 2020: 695
Acceptance rate for international students for fall 2020: 82%
Iowa State University of Science and Technology
U.S. News rank: 122 (tie)
International applicants for fall 2020: 1,203
International applicants accepted for fall 2020: 999
Acceptance rate for international students for fall 2020: 83%
Pace University (NY)
U.S. News rank: 213 (tie)
International applicants for fall 2020: 1,620
International applicants accepted for fall 2020: 1,354
Acceptance rate for international students for fall 2020: 84%
University of Colorado Boulder
U.S. News rank: 99 (tie)
International applicants for fall 2020: 1,868
International applicants accepted for fall 2020: 1,639
Acceptance rate for international students for fall 2020: 88%
University of Texas at Arlington
U.S. News rank: 288 (tie)
International applicants for fall 2020: 731
International applicants accepted for fall 2020: 663
Acceptance rate for international students for fall 2020: 91%
Kent State University (OH)
U.S. News rank: 213 (tie)
International applicants for fall 2020: 827
International applicants accepted for fall 2020: 792
Acceptance rate for international students for fall 2020: 96%
University of Toledo (OH)
U.S. News rank: 299-391
International applicants for fall 2020: 679
International applicants accepted for fall 2020: 668
Acceptance rate for international students for fall 2020: 98%
Colorado State University
U.S. News rank: 148 (tie)
International applicants for fall 2020: 668
International applicants accepted for fall 2020: 667
Acceptance rate for international students for fall 2020: 100%
Update 11/18/21: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.