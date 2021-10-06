See who tops the list of the D.C. region’s highest-valued startups

Greater Washington’s venture-backed businesses mean business. Just look at their valuations. The region is home to a growing group of…

Greater Washington’s venture-backed businesses mean business. Just look at their valuations.

The region is home to a growing group of companies that have raised tremendous rounds of financing, with some standouts claiming the highest valuations.

Among them are those that have left town, such as Mapbox, which started in the District but now calls San Francisco its home — and clinched a nearly $1.2 billion valuation in April 2020.

There’s also a handful of companies that have reached noteworthy values in recent years, including D.C.’s Vox Media with a $1.066 billion valuation as of August 2015; Innovative Cellular Therapeutics of Rockville with a $980 million valuation as of May 2018; D.C.’s Optoro with a $550 million valuation as of July 2018 and EverFi, also of the District, with a $540 million valuation as of April 2017.

Now, we’re homing in on the 15 most valuable local startups based on valuations within the last two years. (Click through the gallery above to see the list.)…