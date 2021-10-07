Coronavirus News: DC's emergency schools bill reaction | Prince George’s County mask mandate expands | 9th grader gets vaccine, wins scholarship | Who's vaccinated in DMV? | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Latest News » Microsoft, AWS dominate N.…

Microsoft, AWS dominate N. Va. data center land deals. Here’s a look at what they’ve bought since 2020.

Washington Business Journal

October 7, 2021, 5:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Greater Washington is a technology-rich economy, and no sector is more dominant on a global scale that data centers.

The growing demand for cloud-enabled services, and the fight for cloud-related federal contracts, has made acquiring acreage to host new data centers a top priority for numerous companies — no two more than Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT). 

No place has that been more true than in Northern Virginia, where business-friendly county officials and savvy landowners, armed with vast assemblages of land, abundant power sources, strong fiber connections and state tax incentives, have capitalized on the demand. Loudoun County alone has more than 25 million square feet of data centers in operation, with 4 million more square feet under construction, according to its Department of Economic Development. Prince William, Fauquier and Fairfax counties are making moves as well.

Of course there are other players in the data center space — Digital…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

Related News

Recommended

Tags:

business

DoD mandates civilian vaccinations against COVID

Army creating centralized sexual assault reporting area to better support victims

What employees can expect if they're seeking a medical or religious exception to the federal vaccine mandate

VA has had more acting CIOs than permanent ones since 2009

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up