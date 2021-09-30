Coronavirus News: Lawsuit over vaccine mandates in Montgomery Co. schools | DC bill could require vaccination for students | Rally for eviction protections in Md. | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Latest News » Take a College Road…

Take a College Road Trip to Washington, D.C.

U.S. News & World Report

September 30, 2021, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Aside from being the seat of the U.S. government and headquarters for many national and international organizations, Washington, D.C., is a vibrant metro area with numerous renowned institutions of higher learning. Whether you prefer a traditional in-person campus visit or a virtual tour, here’s an inside look at five universities in the district plus one a few miles away in Maryland:

American University

George Washington University

Georgetown University

Howard University

The Catholic University of America

University of Maryland–College Park

Searching for a college? Get our complete rankings of Best Colleges.

More from U.S. News

50 Questions to Ask on a College Visit

10 Tips to Make Your Final College Choice

10 Steps to Choosing the Right College

Take a College Road Trip to Washington, D.C. originally appeared on usnews.com

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

Military eating disorder advocates see win in 2022 NDAA

As federal contractors prepare for possible shutdown, impacts from the last one still loom large

CBP building on facial recognition successes as travelers reap benefits of expedited process

USPS to implement slower delivery for mail, small packages amid regulator's concerns

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up