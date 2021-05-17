Estos son los ganadores de los premios MTV Movie & TV Awards

(CNN) — Los premios MTV Movie & TV Awards se entregaron el domingo, con Leslie Jones como anfitriona y Snoop Dogg como DJ de la noche.
Scarlett Johansson fue honrada con el Premio Generation por sus muchos papeles, incluido el de su próxima película a estrenarse «Black Widow». Sacha Baron Cohen recibió el premio Comedic Genius Award.
Esta es la lista completa de nominados y los ganadores.
Sebastian Stan y Anthony Mackie ganaron el premio de mejor pareja por sus actuaciones en «The Falcon and the Winter Soldier».
MEJOR PELÍCULA
«Borat Subsequent Moviefilm»
«Judas and the Black Messiah»
«Promising Young Woman»
«Soul»
«To All the Boys: Always and Forever» *GANADOR
MEJOR PROGRAMA
«Bridgerton»
«Cobra Kai»
«Emily in Paris»
«The Boys»
«WandaVision» *GANADOR
MEJOR ACTUACIÓN EN UNA PELÍCULA
Carey Mulligan — «Promising Young Woman»
Chadwick Boseman — «Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom» *GANADOR
Daniel Kaluuya — «Judas and the Black Messiah»
Sacha Baron Cohen — «The Trial of the Chicago 7»
Zendaya — «Malcolm & Marie»
MEJOR ACTUACIÓN EN UN PROGRAMA
Anya Taylor-Joy — «The Queen’s Gambit»
Elizabeth Olsen — «WandaVision» *GANADOR
Elliot Page — «The Umbrella Academy»
Emma Corrin — «The Crown»
Michaela Coel — «I May Destroy You»
MEJOR HÉROE
Anthony Mackie — «The Falcon and the Winter Soldier» *GANADOR
Gal Gadot — «Wonder Woman 1984»
Jack Quaid — «The Boys»
Pedro Pascal — «The Mandalorian»
Teyonah Parris — «WandaVision»
MEJOR PELEA
Wanda vs. Agatha — «WandaVision» *GANADOR
Starlight, Queen Maeve, Kimiko vs. Stormfront — «The Boys.»
Final Funhouse Fight — «Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)»
Final Fight — «Zack Snyder’s Justice League»
MEJOR BESO
Chase Stokes & Madelyn Cline — «Outer Banks» *GANADOR
Jodie Comer & Sandra Oh — «Killing Eve»
Lily Collins & Lucas Bravo — «Emily in Paris»
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan & Jaren Lewison — «Never Have I Ever»
Regé-Jean Page & Phoebe Dynevor — «Bridgerton»
MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DE COMEDIA
Annie Murphy –«Schitt’s Creek»
Eric Andre — «Bad Trip»
Issa Rae — «Insecure»
Jason Sudeikis — «Ted Lasso»
Leslie Jones — «Coming 2 America» *GANADOR
MEJOR VILLANO
Aya Cash –«The Boys»
Ewan McGregor — «Birds of Prey»
Giancarlo Esposito — «The Mandalorian»
Kathryn Hahn, «WandaVision» *GANADOR
Nicholas Hoult — «The Great»
ACTUACIÓN REVELACIÓN
Antonia Gentry — «Ginny & Georgia»
Ashley Park — «Emily in Paris»
Maria Bakalova — «Borat Subsequent Moviefilm»
Paul Mescal — «Normal People»
Regé-Jean Page — «Bridgerton» *GANADOR
MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DE MIEDO
Elisabeth Moss — «The Invisible Man»
Jurnee Smollett — «Lovecraft Country»
Simona Brown — «Behind Her Eyes»
Victoria Pedretti — «The Haunting of Bly Manor» *GANADOR
Vince Vaughn — «Freaky»
MEJOR PAREJA
Kristen Wiig & Annie Mumolo — «Barb and Star Go To Vista Del Mar»
Anthony Mackie & Sebastian Stan — «The Falcon and the Winter Soldier» *GANADOR
Pedro Pascal & Grogu/Baby YodA — «The Mandalorian»
Lily Collins & Ashley Park — «Emily in Paris»
Sacha Baron Cohen & Maria Bakalova — «Borat Subsequent Moviefilm»