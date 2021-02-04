AP Top Political News at 11:35 p.m. EST

GOP eyes path to power by making peace with the far right
Trump rejects Dems’ request to testify at impeachment trial
Ocasio-Cortez leads lawmakers recalling Capitol siege
Biden to head to Delaware as CDC recommends avoiding travel
Biden ending US support for Saudi-led offensive in Yemen
Biden strikes tough tone on Russia in diplomatic push
Man who wore horns in US Capitol riot moved to Virginia jail
Dem-led House, drawing a line, kicks Greene off committees
Biden team pitches US on big virus aid as Senate starts work
A glance at Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s incendiary words
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.