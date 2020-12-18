Balanced Fund 14921.60 – .62 + .42 + 12.02
Corporate A-Rated Debt 2454.02 – .11 – .21 + 10.64
Emerging Markets 431.63 – .22 + 1.45 + 18.20
Equity Income Fund 14199.57 – .21 + .62 + 3.85
GNMA 788.02 + .03 + .23 + 3.57
General Municipal Debt 1492.30 + .01 + .19 + 4.81
Gold Fund 409.45 – 1.81 + 3.51 + 29.03
High Current Yield 2445.72 + .31 + 4.10
High Yield Municipal 700.04 – .03 + .29 + 3.86
International Fund 2245.53 – .30 + 2.09 + 11.67
Science and Technology Fund 4742.25 – .13 + 3.60 + 47.85
Short Investment Grade 388.82 + .08 + 4.09
Short Municipal 192.66 – .03 + .01 + 1.70
US Government 740.42 – .03 – .25 + 7.38
