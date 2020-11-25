HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Black Friday sets online shopping record | Holiday trends to watch | 2020 holiday shipping guide | Small Business Saturday buzz
The Associated Press

November 25, 2020, 6:50 PM

Balanced Fund 14699.30 – .27 + 1.32 + 10.36

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2447.37 + .05 + .30 + 10.34

Emerging Markets 410.90 – .93 + 1.28 + 12.53

Equity Income Fund 14031.22 – .46 + 2.14 + 2.62

GNMA 786.44 + .05 + .07 + 3.37

General Municipal Debt 1477.62 + .44 + 3.78

Gold Fund 379.18 + 1.57 – 4.33 + 19.49

High Current Yield 2411.93 + .08 + .66 + 2.66

High Yield Municipal 688.56 + .04 + .70 + 2.16

International Fund 2165.70 – .09 + 2.12 + 7.70

Science and Technology Fund 4456.07 + 1.25 + 4.18 + 38.93

Short Investment Grade 387.44 – .02 + .06 + 3.72

Short Municipal 192.33 – .01 + .06 + 1.52

US Government 742.72 + .22 + .21 + 7.72

