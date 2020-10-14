SEE IT: Maryland basketball back practicing at the Xfinity Center originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington Remember when Maryland were…

Remember when Maryland were projected as a three seed heading into the 2020 NCAA March Madness Tournament riding high off a share of the Big Ten regular season title?

Well, a week after the Maryland men’s basketball team finally returned back on the court practicing for an uncertain season, and fans can get a first look at some of the key pieces of this year’s squad. Without fan favorite Anthony Cowan or NBA draft-bound Jalen Smith, it’s certainly a new-look Terps team.

This year’s squad features experienced players like senior Darryl Morsell, juniors Aaron Wiggins and Eric Ayala, as well as sophomore Donta Scott.

Also returning is the 7-foot-2 sophomore center Chol Marial, who appears to be extending his shooting range.

Oh, and don’t forget the new guys.

There’s five freshman on the team you should get familiar with, including Boston College transfer Jairus Hamilton, who adds some needed three-point shooting.

There’s also local product Marcus Dockery. A three-star recruit coming out of Washington D.C., Dockery was rated as the sixth-best combo guard in the District by ESPN. Freshman guard Aquan Smith, also a three-star, hails from Illinois and will look to add some scoring punch having averaged more than 20 ppg his senior year in high school.

The best name on the team may go to Aidan McCool, a South Carolina product who adds some depth to the guard position.

However they fit in, it’s fantastic to see the Terps back in action in College Park.