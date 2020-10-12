NBA to allow teams to have in-person pre-draft workouts starting this week

NBA to allow teams to do in-person draft workouts originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington The Wizards can begin seeing…

NBA to allow teams to do in-person draft workouts originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Wizards can begin seeing draft prospects for in-person workouts, interviews and medical evaluations later this week, as the NBA has set a timeframe of Oct. 16 through Nov. 16 for in-person meetings in a newly adjusted pre-draft schedule.

The news, which was first reported by the Athletic, could have a big impact on the pre-draft process. Due to the coronavirus, teams have so far only been able to interview players remotely via video conference. Now they can see the players up close.

It should be noted, however, that the Wizards never hosted Rui Hachimura last year and still drafted him ninth overall in the first round. Still, this allows for more evaluation as Washington and other teams deliberate over which players to choose.

The Wizards have already cast a wide net with remote interviews. They have spoken to a long list of players including Killian Hayes (France), Precious Achiuwa (Memphis) and Jalen Smith (Maryland).

There will be limits on how many visits players can have with each team. According to the Athletic, it may be capped at two meetings.

The Wizards have the ninth pick in the first round and the 37th overall selection in the second round. It will be the second draft for the franchise under general manager Tommy Sheppard.

Given they are choosing ninth, they may not see the top prospects like James Wiseman (Memphis), Anthony Edwards (Georgia) or LaMelo Ball (USA). But perhaps they can work out other players who could be there at nine like Onyeka Okongwu (USC), Devin Vassell (Florida State) and Isaac Okoro (Auburn).