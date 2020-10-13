Gordon Hayward offers help to Dak Prescott, having suffered similar injury

Gordon Hayward offers help to Dak Prescott originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington Unfortunately, it seems like grueseome injuries are…

Unfortunately, it seems like grueseome injuries are becoming more commonplace in sports, particularly in football and basketball where we have witnessed an array of compound fractures replayed in HD in recent years. The only positive is that the recovery rate is much higher than it used to be, which has led to remarkable comeback stories like that of Alex Smith, who returned to NFL action last weekend for the first time in nearly two years.

That same day, however, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle. It was a terrible turn of events for Prescott compounded by the fact he was playing for a contract.

Prescott, though, can seek solace if he wants it in Gordon Hayward, who sustained a very similar injury back in 2017 and has since returned to form with the Boston Celtics, this past season putting in some of the best numbers of his career.

Hayward reached out to Prescott via Twitter on Tuesday to offer his support:

As Hayward notes, he got a helping hand from Paul George, now with the Clippers, who had a compound fracture in his leg back in 2014. Like Hayward, he made a successful comeback.

Prescott has a long road to recovery, but perhaps hearing some encouragement from Hayward and others who have been through it before can help.