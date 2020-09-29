CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Infections rising in all but 3 states | Long-term jobless caught in squeeze that imperils recovery | Latest virus test results in DC region
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 11:55 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

September 29, 2020, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

AP FACT CHECK: Claims from Trump and Biden’s first debate

The Latest: Trump casts election doubts, Biden urges voting

Debate Takeaways: An acrid tone from the opening minute

Trump chose Barrett days after Ginsburg’s death, papers show

They wanted disruption in 2016. Now they’re Trump defectors

Bitter debate taunts overpower Trump’s, Biden’s visions

Debate veers from ‘How you doing?’ to ‘Will you shut up?’

Trump facing devastating debt load? Experts say not so fast

Biden releases 2019 taxes as pre-debate contrast with Trump

US Chamber of Commerce parts ways with top strategist

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up