Best Hospitals for Children With Severe Congenital Heart Disease

U.S. News & World Report | @usnews

June 16, 2020, 12:00 AM

Total anomalous pulmonary venous return. Hypoplastic left heart syndrome. Truncus arteriosus. Terms like these speak volumes to the parents of children with severe congenital heart defects.

Heart defects occur in about 1 in 100 babies, or about 40,000 U.S. newborns per year. While any such problem can be terrifying, the surgeries required for the most severe defects are particularly risky, and the road to a healthy childhood is especially long.

Some hospitals have more experience than others in treating the most severe forms of congenital heart disease, and those are where many parents turn if their child needs a high-risk operation. Studies show the more experience a hospital and its surgical team have in performing high-risk operations, the better outcomes tend to be.

To help this subset of CHD parents identify a hospital that may be best for their child, U.S. News compiled a list of 26 hospitals, each located in a different state, that meet two criteria: Each medical center listed below (a) earned a top-50 ranking in the 2020-21 Best Hospitals for Pediatric Cardiology & Heart Surgery rankings and (b) scored high or very high for the number of high-risk pediatric heart surgeries it has handled, which means it performed at least 300 such operations in the last four years for which U.S. News has data. Each hospital’s ranking among the top 50 in the specialty is also shown to provide parents with context.

National Rank Hospital State Complex Case Volume
1 Texas Children’s Hospital Texas 811
2 UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh Pennsylvania 308
3 Children’s Hospital Los Angeles California 797
4 Boston Children’s Hospital Massachusetts 1,000
5 Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health Indiana 388
6 Children’s Hospital Colorado Colorado 441
7 Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia Pennsylvania 630
8 Ann and Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago Illinois 316
9 Children’s Medical Center Dallas Texas 427
10 NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia and Cornell New York 633
14 Cincinnati Children’s and Kentucky Children’s Hospital Joint Heart Program Ohio 447
16 Seattle Children’s Hospital Washington 480
17 St. Louis Children’s Hospital-Washington University Missouri 308
18 Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin Wisconsin 303
20 Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital Stanford California 825
21 Rady Children’s Hospital California 327
23 Children’s Mercy Kansas City Missouri 340
24 C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital-Michigan Medicine Michigan 586
26 Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Georgia 771
27 Phoenix Children’s Hospital Arizona 402
28 Children’s Hospital of Alabama at UAB Alabama 304
30 UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospitals, San Francisco and Oakland California 401
32 Nationwide Children’s Hospital Ohio 378
33 Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt Tennessee 447
42 Mayo Clinic Children’s Center Minnesota 524
44 Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital-University of Utah Utah 428

Correction 06/24/20: This story has been updated to reflect a revision to Seattle Children’s Hospital’s rank in Pediatric Cardiology & Heart Surgery. No other hospital was affected.

