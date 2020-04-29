Three popular restaurant chains lay off nearly 3,000 in Maryland

Three popular restaurant chains — Outback Steakhouse, Carabba’s and Bonefish Grill — have laid off nearly 3,000 workers in Maryland…

The layoffs at 40 Maryland restaurants, all owned by OS Restaurant LLC, a subsidiary of Tampa, Florida-based restaurants conglomerate Bloomin’ Brands, took effect Monday, according to notices filed in the state Department of Labor and Licensing’s Work Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) log.

In Greater Washington’s Maryland suburbs, the company filed notices affecting 671 employees at 10 Bonefish Grill, Carrabba’s and Outback Steakhouse locations. No WARN notices have yet been filed in Virginia.

Statewide, the chains’ 40 collective locations, stretching from Hagerstown to Ocean City and southward to the town of California in St. Mary’s County, laid off 2,921 workers, the log shows.

Another 409 positions will be cut at Enterprise Rent-a-Car and Fleet Management…