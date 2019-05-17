Balanced Fund 12174.55 – .37 – .38 + 9.30 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2062.16 + .08 + .44 + 5.41 Emerging Markets 316.97 – 1.98 – 3.83 + 5.14 Equity Income Fund 12190.11 – .40 –…

Balanced Fund 12174.55 – .37 – .38 + 9.30

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2062.16 + .08 + .44 + 5.41

Emerging Markets 316.97 – 1.98 – 3.83 + 5.14

Equity Income Fund 12190.11 – .40 – .45 + 12.67

GNMA 737.40 – .05 + .07 + 2.34

General Municipal Debt 1378.21 – .08 + .29 + 4.54

Gold Fund 224.55 – .36 + .91 – .27

High Current Yield 2225.61 + .08 + .08 + 8.26

High Yield Municipal 648.20 – .03 + .39 + 5.33

International Fund 1798.29 – .78 – .81 + 10.37

Science and Technology Fund 2807.01 – 1.24 – 1.37 + 22.30

Short Investment Grade 364.96 + .01 + .12 + 2.28

Short Municipal 187.00 + .02 + .11 + 1.26

US Government 664.59 + .07 + .40 + 2.72

-0-

