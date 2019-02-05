Top 10 Countries With a Skilled Labor Force, Ranked by Perception The Feb. 5 kickoff of Lunar New Year across Asia is putting the spotlight on the migrant workers in China who have been the…

Top 10 Countries With a Skilled Labor Force, Ranked by Perception

The Feb. 5 kickoff of Lunar New Year across Asia is putting the spotlight on the migrant workers in China who have been the primary force behind the decades of economic growth in the country, pushing the nation to the level of being middle-income.

In its 2018 Global Competitiveness Report, the World Economic Forum ranked Finland at the top in the category of worker skills. Switzerland, the U.S., Germany and Denmark rounded out the WEF’s top five countries in the skills category, which assessed the general level of skills in a country’s workforce and the quality and amount of education.

Being seen as having a comparatively skilled labor force is one of the 10 attributes used to develop the Entrepreneurship sub-ranking in the 2019 Best Countries report. The study is based on a survey with more than 20,000 global citizens from four regions to assess their perceptions of 80 countries on 75 different metrics.

The following are the top 10 countries viewed to have a skilled workforce.

United Kingdom

United Kingdom’s

Skilled Labor Force Rank: 10

Best Countries Overall Rank: 5

Norway

Norway’s

Skilled Labor Force Rank: 9

Best Countries Overall Rank: 9

Denmark

Denmark’s

Skilled Labor Force Rank: 8

Best Countries Overall Rank: 13

Belgium

Belgium’s

Skilled Labor Force Rank: 7

Best Countries Overall Rank: 17

Canada

Canada’s

Skilled Labor Force Rank: 6

Best Countries Overall Rank: 3

United States

United States’

Skilled Labor Force Rank: 5

Best Countries Overall Rank: 8

China

China’s

Skilled Labor Force Rank: 4

Best Countries Overall Rank: 16

South Korea

South Korea’s

Skilled Labor Force Rank: 3

Best Countries Overall Rank: 22

Germany

Germany’s

Skilled Labor Force Rank: 2

Best Countries Overall Rank: 4

Japan

Japan’s Skilled Labor Force Rank: 1

Best Countries Overall Rank: 2

Want to Know More?

The 2019 U.S. News Best Countries rankings, formed in partnership with BAV Group, a unit of global marketing communications company VMLY&R, and The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, aim to gauge global perceptions of the world’s largest economies.

Find out how your country did in the 2019 Best Countries rankings and explore more news, data and analysis on U.S. News.

More from U.S. News

These Are The Countries That Hurt Technology Cooperation and Innovation

Japan’s Comeback is Rooted in Automation

World’s Most Innovative Countries by Perception

Top 10 Countries With a Skilled Labor Force, Ranked by Perception originally appeared on usnews.com