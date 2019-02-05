Discover the Top Engineering Jobs

Engineers have exciting career opportunities. As the third STEM subject, engineering combines math, science and design to solve practical problems. Undergraduate engineering programs and graduate engineering schools prepare students for an array of tasks, which…

As the third STEM subject, engineering combines math, science and design to solve practical problems. Undergraduate engineering programs and graduate engineering schools prepare students for an array of tasks, which may include designing and maintaining machines, creating electronic devices, constructing roads and bridges, reducing pollution levels or extracting natural resources. Read on to learn more about the best engineering jobs. Data comes from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Cartographer

Median salary: $63,990

Unemployment rate: 0.7 percent

Projected growth by 2026: 19 percent

As modern mapmakers, cartographers collect and analyze geographic data, then use it to develop and update maps. They frequently work on digital tools that help us navigate the world. Cartographers need bachelor’s degrees.

Civil Engineer

Median salary: $84,700

Unemployment rate: 1.8 percent

Projected growth by 2026: 11 percent

Major infrastructure projects spring from the imaginations and calculations of civil engineers. They’re involved in every step required to create roads, buildings, tunnels, bridges, dams, sewage systems and airports. Civil engineers need bachelor’s degrees to start and may eventually have to earn master’s degrees and obtain licenses.

Mechanical Engineer

Median salary: $85,880

Unemployment rate: 1.6 percent

Projected growth by 2026: 9 percent

If it moves or uses power, you can thank a mechanical engineer. These professionals design and build products such as generators, engines, elevators, conveyor belts, turbines, air conditioning systems and refrigerators. Mechanical engineers need bachelor’s degrees and, if they practice publicly, licenses.

Environmental Engineer

Median salary: $86,800

Unemployment rate: 1.6 percent

Projected growth by 2026: 8 percent

Natural sciences like biology and chemistry are essential to the work environmental engineers do. They study waste, recycling and water treatment systems to improve their function and to minimize pollution problems. Environmental engineers need bachelor’s degrees.

Environmental Engineering Technician

Median salary: $50,230

Unemployment rate: 1.6 percent

Projected growth by 2026: 13 percent

These professionals carry out the plans devised by environmental engineers. Their responsibilities may include setting up and operating equipment, keeping records, collecting and analyzing samples, disposing of dangerous materials and working in laboratories. Environmental engineering technicians need associate degrees.

Biomedical Engineer

Median salary: $88,040

Unemployment rate: 2 percent

Projected growth by 2026: 7 percent

Health care benefits from the work of biomedical engineers. They design tools and software that diagnose disease, replace body parts, test drugs and allow for rehabilitation. Biomedical engineers need bachelor’s degrees.

Architect

Median salary: $78,470

Unemployment rate: 1.3 percent

Projected growth by 2026: 4 percent

After meeting with clients, architects design structures such as houses, office buildings and museums. They must balance their artistic visions with budget limits and construction feasibility. Architects need to earn bachelor’s degrees, complete a three-year internship and pass the Architect Registration Examination.

Petroleum Engineer

Median salary: $132,280

Unemployment rate: 11.8 percent

Projected growth by 2026: 15 percent

Petroleum engineers devise techniques for mining and capturing oil and gas from below ground or under the sea. They may specialize in building wells, drilling, monitoring production or recovering as much oil and gas as possible. Petroleum engineers need bachelor’s degrees.

Engineering jobs for enterprising workers

The best engineering jobs are:

— Cartographer.

— Civil engineer.

— Mechanical engineer.

— Environmental engineer.

— Environmental engineering technician.

— Biomedical engineer.

— Architect.

— Petroleum engineer.

Discover the Top Engineering Jobs originally appeared on usnews.com