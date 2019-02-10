10 Top All-Inclusive Resorts in the USA

Enjoy hassle-free travel at these all-inclusive getaways. Though all-inclusive properties aren’t as common in the U.S. as they are in vacation hot spots like Mexico or the Caribbean, there are still plenty of luxurious American…

Enjoy hassle-free travel at these all-inclusive getaways.

Though all-inclusive properties aren’t as common in the U.S. as they are in vacation hot spots like Mexico or the Caribbean, there are still plenty of luxurious American resorts perfect for guests on the hunt for a hassle-free vacation. These top properties include the cost of meals, drinks and activities in the room rate or offer all-inclusive package add-ons for travelers to choose from. From expansive ranches to wellness retreats removed from major cities to family getaways in some of America’s most popular destinations, these 10 all-inclusive resorts in the United States — many of which also appear on the U.S. News Best Hotels rankings — provide guests with unforgettable experiences.

Canyon Ranch Lenox: Lenox, Massachusetts

Nestled in the foothills of western Massachusetts in a 19th-century mansion, this Berkshires resort is an ideal getaway destination for wellness-oriented travelers. Along with all meals and snacks, the all-inclusive rate at Canyon Ranch Lenox covers access to more than 35 daily activities, including yoga and arts classes. Recent lodgers loved how healthy and customizable their meals were (options range from lobster to tiramisu), and they appreciated the complimentary transfers to and from local airports. What’s more, guests have access to a $160 daily credit they can put toward premium activities of their choosing, such as massages, facials and one-on-one consultations with nutritionists.

Club Med Sandpiper Bay: Port St. Lucie, Florida

Club Med Sandpiper Bay provides endless opportunities for family fun in the heart of South Florida. Located on the water about 47 miles north of West Palm Beach, this property boasts numerous activities and amenities — many of which are covered by your room rate. These include a flying trapeze school, sailing lessons and kayaking. Parents will love the two bars, the 18-hole golf course and the L’Occitane Spa, while youngsters can enjoy the kids club, the beach, the nightly entertainment and the oceanfront pool. At the end of the day, the whole family can reconvene for casual fare at Marketplace, the on-site restaurant covered by the all-inclusive package.

Lake Austin Spa Resort: Austin, Texas

A secluded and peaceful lakefront getaway, this 19-acre resort sits a little more than 20 miles northwest of downtown Austin, Texas. Each of the Lake Austin Spa Resort‘s four all-inclusive packages covers three meals per day, access to lake and fitness activities, complimentary in-room Wi-Fi, free parking and access to special events hosted by the resort, such as culinary experiences and art presentations. Guests can also upgrade to packages that feature allowances for spa treatments like massages and facials.

Miraval Arizona Resort & Spa: Tucson, Arizona

This adults-only property in Tuscon, Arizona, caters to health-conscious travelers. Along with an award-winning spa, Miraval Arizona Resort & Spa boasts a team of fitness, sustainability, culinary and outdoor experts that lead more than 120 guided activities dedicated to health, wellness and adventure. These include Pilates classes, nutrition consultations and hands-on beekeeping courses. Plus, the resort’s impressive desert vistas only enhance its atmosphere of relaxation and mindfulness. Though there are several packages that cater to various types of travelers, each includes three healthy meals a day, unlimited smoothies and snacks, airport transfers and access to wellness activities, lectures and classes.

The Lodge at Woodloch: Hawley, Pennsylvania

An adults-only resort specializing in spa getaways, The Lodge at Woodloch offers a relaxing respite in the Poconos. The spa here is expansive: It features 27 treatment rooms; a hair and nail salon; separate men’s and women’s locker rooms; saunas; whirlpools; and fireplace lounges. All room rates cover three meals a day from the on-site TREE Restaurant & Bar, but guests can also upgrade to packages that include daily spa credits. Plus, visitors focused on wellness will appreciate the complimentary fitness, yoga and meditation instruction from the lodge’s certified experts. Other activities rotate by season and are covered by your room rate. Guests visiting in the winter can enjoy eagle viewing and snowshoeing while those staying in the summer can go hiking and play tennis.

The Ranch at Rock Creek: Philipsburg, Montana

Currently the world’s only Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star ranch, The Ranch at Rock Creek gives guests access to a life of rugged luxury on 6,600 acres in Philipsburg, Montana. The all-inclusive rate covers expenses like airport transportation, meals, snacks, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, laundry and transportation around the massive ranch. Plus, the room rate includes daily guided activities, such as horseback riding, fly fishing, hiking and wildlife viewing, as well as nightly entertainment at the on-site Silver Dollar Saloon. Meanwhile, kids can have endless fun at the Little Grizzlies Kids Club, where they are treated to educational and active experiences about Montana’s forests, wildlife, fish and ranches.

Travaasa Hana, Maui: Hana, Hawaii

Situated on the eastern tip of Maui, Travaasa Hana, Maui offers a variety of activities and facilities, as well as the opportunity to disconnect from technology (most rooms are free of radios, clocks and TVs). For a hassle-free vacation, travelers have the option to book an all-inclusive rate, which covers three meals a day from the resort’s open-air restaurant, plus a daily resort credit for either spa treatments, fitness classes or cultural experiences (guests have the choice). Stand-up paddleboarding, horseback riding, canoeing and lei-making are just a few activities visitors can take advantage of.

Twin Farms: Barnard, Vermont

Spread across 300 acres in Barnard, Vermont, Twin Farms provides opportunities for fun and relaxation year-round. In the fall, you can marvel at magnificent New England foliage while canoeing on the resort’s pond or biking on leaf-covered paths. In the winter, enjoy private cross-country and downhill ski trails or lounge by the fireplace in your room. In the spring, treat yourself to a spa service (the only part of the resort that is billed separately from the all-inclusive experience). And in the summer, you can play tennis at the resort’s courts or go for a hike, among other activities. No matter the season, your room rate will cover any activity you’d like along with three farm-to-table meals a day.

Grand Hotel: Mackinac Island, Michigan

The Grand Hotel has been charming guests on Mackinac Island, Michigan, since 1887, and it consistently ranks as one of the top resorts in the Midwest. Open seasonally from the spring through the fall, the property offers a range of activities, such as horse and carriage tours, golfing, spa treatments, lawn games, live music performances and afternoon tea. Though the Grand Hotel does not identify as an all-inclusive property, it does offer packages that include The Full American Plan, which covers the cost of daily meals. Guests can also purchase plans that include access to special events on the island, such as the annual Lilac Festival or the Summer Wine Appreciation Weekend.

Red Mountain Resort: St. George, Utah

An ideal retreat for fitness-oriented travelers, the Red Mountain Resort is located in southern Utah among red rock cliffs and canyons. This resort offers various retreat packages that include three healthy meals a day, along with access to perks like daily fitness classes, cooking demonstrations and guided hikes. Select packages also include welcome gifts of water bottles and backpacks. What’s more, guests can upgrade to retreats that include daytrips to nearby Zion National Park, massages and relaxation therapies or full medical examinations. Meanwhile, accommodations feature complimentary Wi-Fi access, flat-screen TVs and views of the stunning Southwest landscape.

More from U.S. News

The 2019 Best Resorts in the USA

The 2019 Best All-Inclusive Resorts in the Caribbean

The 2019 Best All-Inclusive Resorts in Mexico

10 Top All-Inclusive Resorts in the USA originally appeared on usnews.com