10 Colleges Where Graduates Have the Most Debt

The U.S. News Short List, separate from our overall rankings, is a regular series that magnifies individual data points in hopes of providing students and parents a way to find which undergraduate or graduate programs excel or have room to grow in specific areas. Be sure to explore The Short List: College, The Short List: Grad School and The Short List: Online Programs to find data that matter to you in your college or graduate school search.

Earning a bachelor’s degree can be a lucrative endeavor with the potential to steer graduates into lifelong career paths.

But crucial to earning that degree is the ability to pay for college. To do so, many students take out loans.

The percentage of student borrowers varies broadly among institutions. According to U.S. News data submitted by 1,044 ranked colleges, roughly two-thirds of 2017 graduates took out loans to pay for school, with an average debt load of $29,938.

At some institutions, the proportion of students borrowing to cover the costs of their education is even higher. Among the 10 schools where students who borrowed owed the most, an average of 82 percent of 2017 graduates took out loans, with an average debt burden of $50,595.

At two schools — Maine Maritime Academy and the University of Holy Cross in Louisiana — 95 percent of grads took out loans, the highest rate reported. Most of these 10 schools are regional colleges or universities located in the northern U.S.

By contrast, among the schools where graduates who borrowed owed the least, an average of around 39 percent of the class of 2017 took out loans to pay for college, with an average debt of $9,411.

Below is a list of the 10 schools where 2017 graduates who took out loans for school had the highest average debt load. Unranked schools, which did not meet certain criteria required by U.S. News to be numerically ranked, were not considered for this report.

U.S. News surveyed more than 1,800 colleges and universities for our 2018 survey of undergraduate programs. Schools self-reported myriad data regarding their academic programs and the makeup of their student body, among other areas, making U.S. News’ data the most accurate and detailed collection of college facts and figures of its kind. While U.S. News uses much of this survey data to rank schools for our annual Best Colleges rankings, the data can also be useful when examined on a smaller scale. U.S. News will now produce lists of data, separate from the overall rankings, meant to provide students and parents a means to find which schools excel, or have room to grow, in specific areas that are important to them. While the data come from the schools themselves, these lists are not related to, and have no influence over, U.S. News’ rankings of Best Colleges, Best Graduate Schools or Best Online Programs. The student debt data above are correct as of Feb. 12, 2019.

10 Colleges Where Graduates Have the Most Debt originally appeared on usnews.com